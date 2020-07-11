It’s All-American Pet Photo Day!

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Pet photos, we know you got ’em.

They are probably taking up most of the space on your 128-gig phone.

Well, Saturday is your day to share them. It is National All-American Pet Photo Day!

It is a day to celebrate those cute pet pics and share them for the world to see.

You can show off your pets on social media using #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay.

