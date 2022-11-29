CLEVELAND (WJW) — For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep, and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.” Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple local cinemas, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen on December 18 and December 21. You can buy tickets for local showings at Fathom Events, with options in Albany, Pittsfield, and Poughkeepsie.

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

Now closely associated with Christmas, the film wasn’t initially intended to be released over the holidays. But RKO’s scheduled Christmas movie in 1946, “Sinbad the Sailor,” wasn’t ready, so the studio asked Frank Capra to rush production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It was released on December 20 at the Globe Theatre in New York—a little late for a traditional Christmas rollout.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The movie also earned first place for most inspirational American Film of All Time by the institute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.