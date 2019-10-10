New report suggests a bird emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Released on Thursday, a new report from the National Audubon Society shows the serious threat climate change has on the future of birds.

The report finding that two-thirds of the birds studied are threatened with extinction from climate change, but keeping global temperatures down will help up to 76 percent of them. It comes on the heels of a recent report that shows North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

“Audubon’s new report emphasizes that climate change is local, it is personal, and it will require visionary and fast-moving action to achieve a more favorable future for birds and people. If you care about birds and nature, you’ll feel deeply saddened by what you read. There is great hope, but it’s imperative that we limit global temperature increases,” said Ana Paula Tavares, executive director of Audubon New York.

In this additional interview, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson speaks with Albany Pine Bush Preserve Conservation Director Neil Gifford about the impact of birds on humans.

Want to help? Audubon’s Birds and Climate Visualizer shows you how climate change will impact your birds and your community, including ways you can help by typing in your zip code.