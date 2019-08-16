It’s 50 years today

BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Today is the day to get your Woodstock stamped dated. It’s fifty years ago today that the iconic festival began.

The roads to Bethel Woods have closed down, with state police turning people away who do not have a travel pass.

Hector’s Inn

The festive atmosphere is everywhere in the town of Bethel. Hector’s bar is packed, and Bethel Market Café parking lot is full as people go about getting their Woodstock stamps.

Bethel Market Cafe and Post Office



The parking lot opened at noon and there’s been a steady stream of traffic going into the festival. Show time is at seven Friday and Saturday and on Sunday the kicks off at 6 PM.