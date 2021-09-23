WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Wilton arrested Robert J. Porter, 38, of Ithaca on September 21. Police say Porter allegedly stole credit cards from vehicles and went on a $7,000 shopping spree.
Police responded to a Gansevoort residence on September 16 after they reported someone had gone through their vehicles. Police say the person had taken multiple credit cards and over $300 in cash.
The suspect proceeded to make over $7,000 in unauthorized purchases with the stolen credit cards. Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect.
Police located the suspect sitting on a picnic table at the Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in Moreau while on patrol and identified him as Porter. Police say he was in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue at the time of his arrest.
Porter has been charged with:
- Grand larceny in the third degree (D felony)
- Identity theft in the first degree (D felony)
- Three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree (E felony)
- Criminal impersonation in the second degree (A misdemeanor)
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (A misdemeanor).
Porter was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000. He is due back in court on September 28.
More from NEWS10
- Carthage community honors football player who died from head injury
- Brattleboro denounces racism aimed at new Black police chief
- Pittsfield man injured in shooting during armed home invasion
- COVID-19 cases by age group in Massachusetts for the last two weeks
- Ithaca man arrested for reportedly stealing credit cards, going on shopping spree in Saratoga County