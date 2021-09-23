Ithaca man arrested for reportedly stealing credit cards, going on shopping spree in Saratoga County

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Wilton arrested Robert J. Porter, 38, of Ithaca on September 21. Police say Porter allegedly stole credit cards from vehicles and went on a $7,000 shopping spree.

Police responded to a Gansevoort residence on September 16 after they reported someone had gone through their vehicles. Police say the person had taken multiple credit cards and over $300 in cash.

The suspect proceeded to make over $7,000 in unauthorized purchases with the stolen credit cards. Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from where the illegal purchases were made and were able to get a description of the suspect.

Police located the suspect sitting on a picnic table at the Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in Moreau while on patrol and identified him as Porter. Police say he was in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue at the time of his arrest.

Porter has been charged with:

Grand larceny in the third degree (D felony)

Identity theft in the first degree (D felony)

Three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree (E felony)

Criminal impersonation in the second degree (A misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (A misdemeanor).

Porter was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000. He is due back in court on September 28.