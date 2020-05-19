Ithaca College announces plans to re-open campus in the fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College announced plans to open for on-campus classes this fall.

The plans would bring students back to campus on October 5.

Classes for the 2020-2021 academic year would normally begin on August 24.

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado offered assurances that the college with continue to carefully align with state guidelines and continue to work closely with community partners as the Ithaca area reopens.

“To provide a solid blueprint for our campus community in moving forward to embrace the 2020-21 academic year, we’ve created the college-wide Return to Campus Task Force, which has begun to work on a detailed plan for what our upcoming academic year specifically looks like and to think carefully through contingencies as this pandemic crisis continues to evolve,” said Collado.

All summer courses will take place via remote instruction.

