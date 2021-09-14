ItaliaFest returns to Amsterdam this weekend

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ItaliaFest returns to Amsterdam September 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Bridge Street. Attendees can enjoy Italian food, vendors, free amusement park rides, carnival games and bounce houses.

“After the past eighteen months we’ve been through, we certainly need this opportunity to come together in an open outdoor setting to celebrate one of the ethnic heritages and cultures that have enriched this city’s history and make it such a wonderful place to live,” said Mayor Mike Cinquanti.

There will be a DJ and live Italian music all day with Louie & Lisa Velez, Music For Life, and the headliner, The Joey Thomas Big Band at 6 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be hosting Games of Chance throughout the day. The second annual Spaghetti Eating Contest will be at 5:30 p.m. in front of the main stage.

New attractions this year include the first annual Homemade Wine Contest at 6 p.m. at Lorenzo’s Southside. Art in The Park will be at Southside Veteran’s Park and will run throughout the day. The night will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.