BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The 178th annual Saratoga County fair kicked off today with beautiful weather. County fairs mean cows, goats, and food eating contest. At 1 o’clock today the first of many contests begin with the eating of a jelly doughnut.

The next food challenge will be Thursday at one and it will involve another jelly doughnut. Friday we’ll see the cherry pies brought out. The final chow down will conclude Sunday with the eating of an entire cheese pizza.