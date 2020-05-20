(CNN) — If you see a bee today, be kind, it is World Bee Day!
The day is observed every May 20.
It is meant to raise awareness for the important role bees play in keeping our planet healthy.
This year’s theme is “Save the Bees.”
Bees are pollinators, and pollination is a fundamental yet critical aspect of our ecosystem.
Present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts.
Some ways that you can help stop the decline of bees include:
- Plant flowers
- Buy raw local honey
- Avoid using pesticides in your garden
