It is National Sponge Cake Day

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Sunday is the day we celebrate a classic in the cake world. It is National Sponge Cake Day.

The sweet treat can be one of the trickiest cakes for bakers to master.

A perfect sponge cake stands tall and bakers must maintain a fine crumb while keeping the cake moist.

The sponge cake is thought to have originated in the Caribbean. It is believed to be one of the first non-yeasted cakes.

