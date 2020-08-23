(CNN) — Sunday is the day we celebrate a classic in the cake world. It is National Sponge Cake Day.

The sweet treat can be one of the trickiest cakes for bakers to master.

A perfect sponge cake stands tall and bakers must maintain a fine crumb while keeping the cake moist.

The sponge cake is thought to have originated in the Caribbean. It is believed to be one of the first non-yeasted cakes.