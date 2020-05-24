Video Updates from Officials

It is National Scavenger Hunt Day

CNN

(CNN) — May 24 marks National Scavenger Hunt Day!

The game is a fun way to get outdoors and spent time with family and friends.

American columnist, Elsa Maxwell who was famous for her lavish and animated parties is credited with coming up with the game during the 1930’s to entertain her guests.

A scavenger hunt is played by challenging teams to find a list of random items.

Some games add an extra challenge by including riddles.

