It is National Roller Coaster Day

(CNN) — August 16 marks National Roller Coaster Day. It is the perfect time for thrill seekers to enjoy the excitement that amusement parks have to offer.

The unofficial holiday commemorates the first vertical loop roller coaster which was patented by Edwin Prescott on this day in 1898.

The oldest roller coasters are believed to have originated from the so-called “Russian Mountains” built in the 17th century that were made of ice hills and wood.

For years, Coney Island was believed to be the birthplace of the first roller coaster in the United States in 1884.

However, it turns out inventor J.G. Taylor may have opened up the first roller coaster at Rocky Point, Rhode Island in 1872.

