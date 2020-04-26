(CNN) — Salty, sweet or plain with a dip, it is National Pretzel Day!

This yummy treat has been the perfect snack for thousands of years.

While it is unclear when and where it was first created, experts believe the pretzel was first invented by Italian monks around 610 A.D.

The strips of baked dough were folded to resemble arms crossing the chest in prayer.

Here in America, the Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants are credited with introducing the snack to the U.S. in the 19th century.

But it was not until the 20th century that soft pretzels became very popular, especially in places like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Today the average Philadelphian consumes about 12x as many pretzels as the national average.

