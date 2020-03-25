(CNN) — Wednesday is a day to recognize the biggest military heroes the U.S. has to offer.

It is National Medal of Honor Day.

The highest award the military offers is awarded by the president for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.

He presents it in the name of Congress, which is why it is frequently called the Congressional Medal of Honor, even though that is not its official name.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force all have versions of the award. Coast Guardsmen and Marines receive the Navy version.

The first medals were presented in 1863, during the Civil War. Fewer than 3,500 people have received one since them.

