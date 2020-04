(CNN) — It is time to go deep because it is National Deep Dish Pizza Day on Sunday.

To mark the day, you can get one to go from a pizza shop in your area, bake a frozen one, or make your own at home.

You can post photos of your slices with the social media hashtag “national deep dish pizza day.”

Fun fact, deep dish pizza was invented in Chicago in 1943 by the founder of Uno’s Pizzeria.

It caught on and Uno’s grew into a big national chain and other deep dish pizzerias sprung up around the world.