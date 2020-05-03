It is National Chocolate Custard Day

(CNN) — May 3 is National Chocolate Custard Day!

This sweet dessert is very similar to pudding.

It is made by blending eggs with milk or cream and heating the mixture in the stove or oven.

Custard is perfect for pairing with pastries or other baked goods.

Chocolate custard is normally used as a filling in eclairs, creme puffs and even doughnuts.

LATEST STORIES