It is Earth Day

(CNN) — Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

It is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world.

Earth Day started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world, marked by more than a billion people every year, in more than 190 countries.

It will look a little different this year with the COVID-19 crisis, that is why Earth Day 2020 will go digital on Wednesday, April 22.

