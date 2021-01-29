It is colder in Albany than in some parts of Alaska!

Temperatures were lower in the Capital Region than some places in Alaska

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is shaping up to be a cold weekend in the Capital Region. Temperatures dipping into the single digits and in some areas below zero! Take a look at the temperatures in Albany Friday morning.

Temperatures dipping into the single digits in the Capital Region

Now take a look at some of the temperatures in Alaska!

The temperatures in Alaska as of the morning of 1/29.

You can see it almost seems tropical in Kodiak Station at 34 degrees compared to our chilly 0 degrees. Even as far north as Nome, still has a few degrees on us here in Albany.

At least were not in the heart of Alaska in Fort Yukon where it -33 degrees!

