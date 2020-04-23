iSmile Studios honoring senior students by creating yard signs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s yearbooks and then there’s yard signs.

“We are just trying to think of ways to show them that they’re special and that they’re accomplishments should be celebrated, this is even more public way than a yearbook for us to do that.” Stephanie McCauley, Owner of iSmile Studios

Through creativity and something you can see on your everyday drive, owner of iSmile Studios, Stephanie McCauley and her company is honoring all seniors students who feel as if they might be missing out on their final year.

“If you see somebody with a yard sign that has a senior, it might make you stop a minute and say ‘gosh you know I’m going to give these people an extra thought because that senior is going through a lot’,” McCauley said. “They had a wonderful experience either in high school or college and they should be celebrated for that.”

Since it’s a memory that will last forever, McCauley says it’s all about what the student wants to showcase on their yard sign.

“Are they more academically bent or are they an athlete? Do we want to incorporate some of their sports into the yard sign? All of those elements come into play,” McCauley said. “School colors, if they’re a college graduate with a degree, what field of study it’s in, but once we have a proof that mom and dad love then we are good to go.”

For parents who cherish every moment, it’s a celebration of accomplishment that you’ll never forget.

“Instead of potentially missing the pride of seeing them walk across the stage at graduation, it’s a small way for parents to feel a little bit of pride in their accomplishment of their senior,” McCauley said.

LATEST STORIES