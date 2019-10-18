Is it too early to turn on your heater?

(NEWS10)– The Capital Region has been seeing colder temperatures lately, and it could have you turning on the heater.

We spoke to National Grid this morning. They say there is no average time for when customers turn up the thermostat. They add that it is different every year.

The U.S. Department of Energy sharing some strategies to save energy and money this winter.

Open curtains during the day, allowing the sun to naturally heat your home. The south-facing windows are the best for this practice.

Have drafty windows? Cover the frame with heavy-duty, clear plastic sheets on the inside of that window.

Replace your furnace filter once a month or as needed.

Set the thermostat as low as comfortable when you are home and awake.

Turn your thermostat back 10 or 15 degrees while you’re asleep.

We want to know, do you think it is too early to turn on the heat or have you already given in?