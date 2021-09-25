Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

(KXMA/NEWS10) – Medical experts say it’s more crucial now than ever to get the flu vaccine, even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine. This year’s flu vaccine is designed to offer increased protection from different strains of the flu.

An infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health says it’s safe to take both the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot, which the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the flu.

“Influenza is one of the biggest causes of hospitalizations and death in people 65 and above, especially those with underlying conditions and the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.

Medical experts say the flu vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.

