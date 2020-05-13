Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

“Is Christmas canceled?” and other coronavirus questions from kids

News
Posted: / Updated:

(ABC27) — Kids undoubtedly have questions about the coronavirus and its impact on their daily lives. Several children asked the important questions all of us need answered, and Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman from Children’s Community Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center came responded.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak