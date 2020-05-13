“Is Christmas canceled?” and other coronavirus questions from kids

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Officials said Wednesday that an 88-year-old Stephentown man died from COVID-19 in a Massachusetts medical facility. There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Officials said that there have been 441 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 441 cases, 267 people have been cleared of the virus. There are five people being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are from the Diamond Hill adult care facility and one from The Eddy. Two patients remain in the ICU.