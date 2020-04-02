IRS warns taxpayers of potential coronavirus related stimulus check scams

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging taxpayers to be on the lookout for an increase in calls and email phishing attempts about the coronavirus or COVID-19. They say these contacts can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.

“We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don’t open them or click on attachments or links. Go to IRS.gov for the most up-to-date information.”

The IRS says taxpayers should be on the lookout for not only emails but text messages, websites, and social media attempts requesting money or personal information.

“History has shown that criminals take every opportunity to perpetrate a fraud on unsuspecting victims, especially when a group of people is vulnerable or in a state of need,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Don Fort. “While you are waiting to hear about your economic impact payment, criminals are working hard to trick you into getting their hands on it. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division is working hard to find these scammers and shut them down, but in the meantime, we ask people to remain vigilant.”

The IRS and its Criminal Investigation Division say they have seen new and evolving phishing scams against taxpayers recently. In most cases economic impact payments will be direct deposited into taxpayers bank accounts from the information provided on tax returns.

Taxpayers who have previously filed but not given their direct deposit information to the IRS will be able to give their banking information online through a newly designed secure portal on the IRS website in mid-April. If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, a check will be mailed to the address on file.

The IRS says taxpayers should not have other people input their direct deposit information into the IRS secure online portal.

The IRS is also reminding retirees who are normally not required to file a tax return that no action on their part is needed to receive the $1,200 economic impact payment. Seniors should be especially careful during this time including recipients of Forms SSA-1099 and RRB-1099. The IRS says no one from the agency will be reaching out to them via phone, email, mail, or in person to ask for any kind of information to complete their economic impact payment.

The IRS is sending the $1,200 payments to retirees automatically and no additional action or information is needed on their part to receive it.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that scammers may:

Emphasize the words “Stimulus Check” or “Stimulus Payment.” The official term is economic impact payment.

Ask the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment check to them.

Ask by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information saying that the information is needed to receive or speed up their economic impact payment.

Suggest that they can get a tax refund or economic impact payment faster by working on the taxpayer’s behalf. This scam could be conducted by social media or even in person.

Mail the taxpayer a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.

The IRS says to report coronavirus or any other scam related phishing attempts. They say if you receive unsolicited emails, text messages, or social media attempts to gather information that appears to be from either the IRS or an organization closely related to the IRS, like the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), to forward the information to phishing@irs.gov.

The IRS says taxpayers are not encouraged to respond to potential scammers online or over the phone. Learn more about reporting suspected scams by going to the Reporting Phishing and Online Scams page here.

