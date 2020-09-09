IRS to contact 9 million as stimulus payment deadline looms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -— The Internal Revenue Service will start mailing letters to roughly 9 million eligible Americans who typically don’t file their taxes and have not registered to claim the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200.

The letter that the IRS will send out is in English and Spanish, and includes eligibility criteria and instructions to claim an Economic Impact Payment online. The deadline receive the stimulus payments is October 15.

The letters are being sent to eligible individuals and couples who haven’t filed taxes in either 2018 or 2019. Many of these people don’t typically file a tax return because they have very low incomes, but they’re still eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS says that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment.

“Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year, ” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Over 7 million people have registered to receive a payment online. Those who can’t access the online tool can submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens are eligible to receive payments if they:

Have a valid Social Security number,

Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and

Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES