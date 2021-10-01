IRS issues warning as next batch of Child Tax Credit Payments are set to go out next month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The IRS is halfway through distributing Child Tax Credit Payments this year.
The third batch of payments went out on September 15.
Those payments did not go out without a hitch.
So when are the next Child Tax Credit Payments scheduled to go out?
The answer is October 15.
With The 4th payment coming next month, the IRS is reminding the public to be on the lookout for criminals.
If you wish to stop getting the Child Tax Credit Payments, the next opt-out deadline is October 4.
According to the IRS, “To stop advance payments or if you’re making changes to your bank information with the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, you must unenroll or make changes 3 days before the first Thursday of next month by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. You do not need to unenroll each month.”
