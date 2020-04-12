IRS: First economic impact payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Internal Revenue Service announced on Saturday that it has deposited the first economic impact payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.
The IRS tweeted the announcement, adding that they plan to continue issuing payments as fast as they can.
