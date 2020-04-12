IRS: First economic impact payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Internal Revenue Service announced on Saturday that it has deposited the first economic impact payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The IRS tweeted the announcement, adding that they plan to continue issuing payments as fast as they can.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

