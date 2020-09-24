Irresistible Nutrition honors memory of Anthony Blaauboer with new menu item

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Irresistible Nutrition honoring the memory of Anthony Blaauboer, the young man who passed away in August of 2018 in a drowning accident in the Hudson River. This week introducing a new tea drink that will benefit the Anthony Blauuboer Foundation.

The Be Kind, a mixture of blueberry, strawberry and watermelon flavors, was crafted with the help of Anthony’s parents, Jeff and Michelle Blaauboer.

According to Irresistible Nutrition, more than 30 people, including friends and family, came in the day the drink was released as a show of support. They tell NEWS10 the drink is very popular already.

A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of the drink will go towards the Anthony Blauuboer Foundation.

On Friday, NEWS10 will be at Irresistible Nutrition to speak with Jeff and Michelle Blaauboer about the many ways the community is supporting their family two years after the passing of their son.

