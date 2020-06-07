Iroquois museum cancels all 2020 special events

HOWES CAVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Iroquois museum is canceling all of the special events it had planned for 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The canceled events include: social dance Saturdays, artist demonstrations and the annual Iroquois Festival held on labor day weekend.
The museum’s nature trails remain open, and its collections can be viewed on its website.
