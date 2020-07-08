Iroquois Indian Museum offering summer digital events series, virtual raffle

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Iroquois Indian Museum

HOWES CAVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Iroquois Indian Museum launches its summer series of Facebook Live mini-lessons and demonstrations by Iroquois educators and artists on Wednesday at noon. The first is taught by the museum’s Mohawk cultural interpreter, Mike Tarbell, who will discuss stereotypes in Native culture.

Although the museum’s exhibitions have been mostly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, more online programs will run on Facebook on Wednesdays throughout the summer, until August 26.

The museum will also start hosting a virtual raffle every Sunday drawings on August 18. Tickets will cost $5 and be available online.

“We’re also offering a virtual raffle because we’re not able to hold the popular in-person raffle that is usually a part of our annual festival, which we’ve canceled.”

Steph Shultes
Iroquois Indian MUSEUM DIRECTOR

Each 10-minute lesson will feature Iroquois cultural interpreters and art demonstrations like beadwork, porcupine quillwork, traditional clothing, and finger weaving. The website has an online calendar to make scheduling for each event easy.

