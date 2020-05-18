Irongate Family Practice to get over $108,000 in Cares Act funding

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Irongate Family Practice, a multi-practitioner healthcare provider facility, is set to receive $108,064 in Cares Act Provider Relief funds secured by NY-21 representative Elise Stefanik.

According to a release Monday, Stefanik stepped in after Irongate had not received a response from the Department of Health and Human Services regarding their request for HRSA funding.

“Our local family practices are in need of immediate federal relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stefanik in a release. “My office was able to reach out directly to HHS to identify the needs of this specific practice and expedite and secure their payment. I will continue to advocate and elevate concerns of our local hospitals, community health centers, and individual family practices as they navigate this difficult financial situation. As always, I encourage healthcare practices and others experiencing difficulties in receiving payments to reach out to my office and we will work with you directly.”

Irongate also resumed seeing patients on-site as of Monday. All patients are being screened upon arrival at the center to assess any risk of COVID-19.

“Irongate Family Practice is thankful for the support and advocacy Congresswoman Stefanik and her staff provided to help us take care of our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert P. Reeves, MD.

