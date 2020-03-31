Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With help from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, abortion providers in the state sued Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday for suspending abortion procedures as part of a blanket order halting elective and non-emergency medical procedures.

Reynolds, an abortion opponent who has vowed to end abortion in Iowa, said Sunday the move was not based on her personal ideology, but a broad order to halt nonessential procedures to conserve medical equipment like ventilators and surgical masks.

“Everyone is making sacrifices, everyone, and so this is a decision that we’re making on a daily basis and that was no different.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Planned Parenthood learned that Reynolds included abortion in the order after it was mentioned by a local conservative radio personality on social media. He posted a text from the governor’s spokesperson confirming the proclamation “suspends all nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures until April 16th, that includes surgical abortion procedures.”

On Monday, the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, and along with the Emma Goldman Clinic, filed a lawsuit against Reynolds and state public health, public safety, and the board of medicine agencies.

“The state’s singling out of abortion in this manner during the public health crisis is profoundly harmful to Iowa women, and can’t be justified from a public health perspective,” says Iowa ACLU Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen.

The groups filing suit claim Reynolds is focused on advancing her political agenda and interfering in medical decisions that should be left to patients and their doctors. The lawsuit clarifies that abortion procedures do not generally require dwindling medical equipment like N95 respirators.

“Patients’ abortions will be delayed, and in some cases, denied altogether. As a result, Iowa patients will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, resulting in a deprivation of their fundamental right to determine when and whether to have a child or to add to their existing families,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks a court order halting Reynolds’ action pertaining to abortions.

The governor’s office released a statement after the filing of the lawsuit:

Gov. Reynolds is focused on protecting Iowans from an unprecedented public health disaster, and she suspended all elective surgeries and procedures to preserve Iowa’s health care resources. As the governor has said over and over, Iowans are in this together. We will be working in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office to defend the actions she’s taken. Patt Garrett, Governor’s Office Communications Director

Other governors have recently taken similar action. The governor of Oklahoma halted abortions there until April 7, and governors in Texas and Ohio made similar moves last week.

