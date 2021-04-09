Investigators seeing an uptick in animal cruelty cases

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR) — Animal cruelty cases have become more prevalent during the pandemic, according to investigators. 

In Weedsport, Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York Investigator Tom Adessa says he has been seeing more cases with more people being home. 

“Domestic abuse cases and animal cruelty cases are on the uptick since the pandemic. There are a lot of stressors for people,” Adessa said. “The fear of COVID, the fear of being cooped up inside. For people already in an abusive situation, that anger and angst come out and it has manifested into abuse of the animals.

