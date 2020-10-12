Investigators release cause of fire at Albany apartment building

The Albany Fire Chief said that an unattended candle started the fire at an apartment building on Brevator Street on Oct. 11.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators say the cause of the fire at the apartment building on Brevator Street in Albany was accidental in nature and was started by an unattended candle. The Albany Fire Chief said the occupant of the unit where the fire started tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911.

The fire injured three people and sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire happened Sunday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES