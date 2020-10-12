Investigators release cause of fire at Albany apartment building

News
Posted: / Updated:
Brevator St Fire

The Albany Fire Chief said that an unattended candle started the fire at an apartment building on Brevator Street on Oct. 11.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators say the cause of the fire at the apartment building on Brevator Street in Albany was accidental in nature and was started by an unattended candle. The Albany Fire Chief said the occupant of the unit where the fire started tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911.

The fire injured three people and sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire happened Sunday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report