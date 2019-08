ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire Investigators were called to the scene of an overnight fire in Albany Monday morning.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at a home on Watervliet Avenue. The fire was located in the back of the building. It took crews just over 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Fire fighters tell News10 ABC, so far no injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on scene as investigators work to find the cause.