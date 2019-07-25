Albany student approached while walking to middle school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local school district sending a note to parents and students after a student was approached while walking to a school in Albany.

Principal Jodi Commerford saying in that letter that a man inappropriately approached and threatened a student on Lark Street as the student was walking to Hackett Middle School Wednesday morning. The student reported the incident to school officials who then contact Albany Police. The incident is under investigation.

Practicing safety

The school district also sending out the following safety reminders for both students and parents.

Avoid trouble

If you see a group of other students or adults doing something that you know is wrong or possibly dangerous, head in the opposite direction. Encourage your friends to do the same, and tell an adult what you saw.

Never walk alone

Walk with an adult family member, an older student, or in a group.

Do not talk to strangers

If you are approached by a stranger run immediately to the nearest store or crossing guard and tell an adult what happened.

Come to school in time

Sometimes being late is unavoidable. Parents and guardians, on those occasions please escort your children into school and be certain of their safe arrival.

Walk against traffic

This will make it harder for you to be followed. It takes time for a driver to turn around and it will give you a head start.

Tell someone immediately

If you had something happen to you, have had an experience that made you feel uncomfortable or scared, or if you have information, tell school officials or your parents immediately.

To read the full letter, click the link in the Facebook post below.