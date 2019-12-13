Investigation underway after fireworks found in mailbox

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating after they say a firework was found in a Clifton Park mailbox on Wednesday. Troopers say they received a call just before 6 p.m. that someone found an explosive device in the Country Knolls neighborhood.

The item was located by an occupant of the home, who removed it from the mailbox and brought it to the homeowner. The homeowner subsequently placed it in a snowbank and called police.

An investigation revealed that the device was a commercial firework wrapped in duct tape. It was collected and disposed of by State Police.

Police say that the person who found the firework did report they heard a firework go off in the middle of the night a few weeks prior, but did not report it.

Troopers have been conducting interviews throughout the neighborhood and do not believe that there is any ongoing danger to the community. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact State Police in Clifton Park at 518-383-8583.