Investigation underway after alleged assault at local gym owner’s home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff, David Bartlett, says his office and the State Police are investigating an alleged assault that happened at a Fourth of July party. The party is said to have taken place at the home of Club Life Gym owner Alex Rosenstrach.

The Sheriff says the State Police were brought in to investigate with his department out of an abundance of transparency. Sheriff Bartlett says they will get to the bottom of this and will release more information as it becomes available.

