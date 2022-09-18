KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.

VSP responded to a call around 7 p.m. that Parker and Dodge were found unresponsive in their hotel room. Killington Rescue later pronounced them dead. Investigators found evidence suggesting the deaths were caused by accidental overdose, nothing appeared suspicious.

During the investigation, Killington Police responded to the same motel hours before for an overdose in a neighboring room where the subject was eventually revived. Police report there is no information at this time connecting the two incidents aside from being at the same place, of the same nature, and within a short time. According to police, the victim’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No further details are available at this time.