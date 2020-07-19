Investigation launched into attacks on St. Lawrence Law Enforcement

St. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Four identical suspicious packages were found attached to the doors of four separate law enforcement agencies on Sunday morning.

The golden foil packets contained a substance that has been field tested as the drug LSD, and a typed message reading “Take a trip beyond the pigpen.” The packages were found on the back doors of the St. Lawrence public safety building in Canton and the Postdam Village Police Department, and the front doors of both the Norfolk Town and Norwood Police Departments.

In a statement, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said:

“These cowardly acts towards all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated and to whomever this individual or individuals are, should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has also released a statement condemning the attacks.

“The targeted attacks on our St. Lawrence County law enforcement are inexcusable and must be prosecuted. This is particularly painful to our North Country community after the positive, grassroots Back the Blue parade in Waddington yesterday highlighted the strong community support for our law enforcement. New York’s 21st district stands with law enforcement and their families.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s office asks anyone with any information to contact the them at 315-379-2428. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office App.

