Investigation launched by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office into serious one car crash

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a one car crash that happened yesterday in the town of Copake on State Rt. 22.

Sheriff David Barlett said that 26-year-old Ian Caden of Lee, MA was driving north on State Rt. 22 when he, for unknown reasons at this time, crossed into the southbound lane. The car struck a guardrail, where it was then thrown into the air eventually landing in Roe Jan Creek where the car finally stopped.

Photo provided by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say Caden was thrown from the car where he was then found by rescuers and airlifted by Lifenet to Albany Medical Center with serious back, spine, and head injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators.