Investigation launched after two found dead in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence on Boght Road. Officers responding to a welfare check shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday found the victims, who were both in their 50s.

Police say both of the victims died of gunshot wounds, one of which appears to be self inflicted.

The investigation is currently ongoing, though the police say this appears to be an isolated incident, no suspects are being sought, and there is no known threat to the general public.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.