Investigation launched after two found dead in Colonie

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a residence on Boght Road. Officers responding to a welfare check shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday found the victims, who were both in their 50s.

Police say both of the victims died of gunshot wounds, one of which appears to be self inflicted.

The investigation is currently ongoing, though the police say this appears to be an isolated incident, no suspects are being sought, and there is no known threat to the general public.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire