Investigation into possible plane crash yields no results

In this March 25, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees – nearly half its U.S. staff – in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. United officials said Wednesday, July 8 that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days’ notice ahead of mass job cuts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department and State Police have ended their search for a possible downed plane. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Dept. says a caller reported seeing a small plane in distress and possibly on fire. The caller said the plane went down behind a row of trees and may have crashed or landed.

Tuesday night, crews conducted an aerial search of the area the caller said they saw the plane in distress. The search continued Wednesday with deputies conducting a ground search and going house to house.

Law enforcement says that after an extensive search, exhausting all leads and not being able to find a report of a missing person or aircraft they have suspended their search. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 295-8114.

