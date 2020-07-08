Investigation into possible plane crash yields no results

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department and State Police have ended their search for a possible downed plane. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Dept. says a caller reported seeing a small plane in distress and possibly on fire. The caller said the plane went down behind a row of trees and may have crashed or landed.
Tuesday night, crews conducted an aerial search of the area the caller said they saw the plane in distress. The search continued Wednesday with deputies conducting a ground search and going house to house.
Law enforcement says that after an extensive search, exhausting all leads and not being able to find a report of a missing person or aircraft they have suspended their search. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department at (518) 295-8114.
