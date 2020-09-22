Introducing the Warren County ‘Tree Challenge!’

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to create new recreational opportunities for the community, the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and Warren County Planning and Community Development Department developed an online tree mapping app called, “The Warren County Tree Challenge” for identifying unique trees in public rec areas.

With COVID-19 shutting many public activities down such as shopping, dining, and entertainment, many have turned to the outdoors as a way to get out and explore. With that being said, many popular outdoor recreational areas have taken a bit of a beating with all of the increased traffic.

In order to help combat this issue, the Warren County Tree Challenge is a socially distant and educational activity that encourages residents to learn about tree identification and grow their knowledge of the outdoors and what it has to offer. It is a fun way to track or find trees that could be deemed remarkable, often in spaces less trafficked.

“Soil & Water Conservation District members thought it would be fun to introduce the Warren

County Tree Challenge and add a new recreation opportunity for residents,” said Jim Lieberum,

Soil & Water Conservation District’s district manager.

So what exactly makes a “remarkable” tree? Ask yourself any of the following questions to find out:

Is it a unique species to the area?

Is it historically significant?

Is it the size of the tree (trunk diameter, height, crown spread)?

Perhaps it is how the tree has grown, giving it a unique shape.

The County wants the community to decide and share their findings with others. For additional information visit the County’s website. To log your findings click here.

