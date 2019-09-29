Intoxicated man hits parked car, causing it to roll down hill, strike pole and fall over

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for causing a two car crash that resulted in a telephone pole being knocked down.

Hoosick Falls Police arrested Edward Bouplon, 33, of Ball Street Sunday morning after he hit a parked car on Wilder Avenue which caused it to roll down a hill, strike a telephone pole, and fall down.

Police say Bouplon was intoxicated and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Failure To Keep Right.

National Grid is said to presently be on scene and the road will be closed.

Police say this incident may interrupt power and phone service in the area at some point during the day. Any resident in the area needing assistance is encouraged to contact 911.