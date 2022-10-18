(NewsNation) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down on his recent controversial comments during a Monday appearance on “CUOMO.” He said he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic and that the music industry today is “modern-day slavery.”

Twitter and Instagram previously suspended Ye after he posted threatening comments about Jewish people. Cuomo questioned Ye if it was possible that his words violated those social media platforms’ guidelines regarding antisemitism. “I don’t believe in that term,” Ye responded. “I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite.”

“You are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same,” Cuomo countered. “We don’t want to tolerate that.”

Ye said, “I don’t have to understand or accept because they’re not willing to understand or accept. That’s the reason why I’m not backing down.”