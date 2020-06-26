Interview: Dr. Nicholas Kulbida discusses pregnancy and the coronavirus

This Feb 1, 2020 photo provided Maureen Nicol shows her in Harlem, N.Y. Nicol, a single Columbia University PhD student pregnant with her first child, will be giving birth out of state, not as planned. She spent months planning to give birth in April at a Manhattan hospital with the assistance of a doula. But during a visit this month to her family’s Maryland home, New York became the nation’s coronavirus epicenter and she canceled plans to return. (Courtesy of Maureen Nicol via AP)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that new research indicates pregnant women are more likely to become hospitalized from COVID-19 than non-pregnant women. CDC officials said those pregnant were also more likely to get admitted into the intensive care unit and be put on a ventilator.

Bellevue Woman’s Centers, Dr. Nicholas Kulbida, said this doesn’t change how physicians have been taking care of their patients but that there is a concern for pregnant women, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

The CDC stops short of saying there is a connection between the coronavirus and negative effects on labor and delivery. Dr. Kulbida said this is because there isn’t enough evidence to make that definitive conclusion.

He said many of the negative effects including pre-term labor or pre-term birth can also be caused by stress or other factors making it difficult to blame pin solely on the coronavirus. Dr. Kulbida said this is why it’s important for hospitals to share patient information with the CDC.

The CDC recommends that pregnant persons should wear a face mask and social distance in public. They also recommend avoiding activities where social distancing isn’t possible and making sure to keep all prenatal visits.