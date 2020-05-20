Internet access a priority for Washington County reopening task force

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County supervisors, business and development leaders and others met Tuesday via Zoom to discuss the greatest issues facing the furthest-north county in the Capital Region as reopening begins.

Internet access for messaging regulations was a big topic. Another was the upcoming end to school-provided meals for students, set to end when the school year does. BOCES WSWHE, which helps with those meals, also runs a child care service, which may continue based on conversations they are having with The Y.

The county livestreams and saves their meetings on their YouTube channel.

