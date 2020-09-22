Would you agree to a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight?

by: Katherine Wilkinson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — COVID-19 is a concern on the minds of people heading out on a flight, but one airline in Italy thinks it has a potential solution.

It’s called the COVID-tested flight, and here’s how it works. Passengers would have to take a rapid test before boarding, with results coming back in 30 minutes.

Passengers can also provide a negative test result as long as long as the test was within 72 hours.

The goal is is to make sure that everyone on board is COVID-free. Dan Gomez, from Springfield, says it seems like this could make things complicated for travelers.

“I’m just not too comfortable with it yet. I think there can still be another way instead of having it too close to flight time,” said Gomez. “But I guess that the most important thing is to keep all of the passengers safe and protected.”

Right now, the COVID-tested flights are only available from Rome to Milan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

