WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An ambulance in Watervliet on Thursday night was attracting attention for the long journey ahead of it. The ambulance parked outside the Ukrainian American Cultural Center will soon be saving lives in Ukraine.

It’s part of the work of a group called Ukraine Focus based in Virginia. Inside are Kevlar vests donated by the Syracuse Police Department, and the group is gathering donations of medical supplies in the Capital Region, all needed as Russia’s brutal invasion continues.

Dr. Andrij Baran, President of the UCC Capital District Branch, saying, “Ambulances like this are going to be in dire need. Unfortunately, Russians target ambulances, so it’s taken a toll on the ability to get the wounded off the battlefield.”

Dr. Baran noted that local Ukrainian American organizations have so far raised more than $1 million to provide aid to Ukraine, ensuring that funds are spent through reliable connections and have seen how donations have been used, including 10 SUVs converted for field ambulance use during the winter and spring mud season.