ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rally for Ukraine took place Wednesday night at Temple Israel on New Scotland Avenue. Those in attendance heard from Hank Greenberg, who recently returned from the Poland-Ukraine border.

Greenberg showed pictures of what he saw while he was in Poland and spoke about ways he helped refugees. He said there are four million refugees who have fled to neighboring countries during the war with Russia.

“There is an opportunity for everyone in the Capital Region to contribute because the funds needed to put clothes on their back, to provide medical care, shelter is going to be immense with that many,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United States is sending up to $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. The money will go towards Javelin anti-armor systems, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.